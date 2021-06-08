‘Conan’ will wrap up with live studio audiences, and Jack Black

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 4:01 pm

TBS

As Conan O'Brien's Conan talk show draws to a close, TBS has announced that the final two weeks will be star-studded -- and in front of a live audience for the first time since the pandemic began.

TBS says Patton Oswalt will be Conan's guest on Monday, June 14; Martin Short on June 15; JB Smoove on June 16; Mila Kunis on June 17; Bill Hader on Monday, June 21; and Dana Carvey on June 23.

The network says there will also be "special surprise guests as well as a look-back at memorable moments of this iteration of O’Brien’s historic late-night career."

Jack Black will serve as the show’s final guest on the talk show's hour-long finale on June 24, which will air at 10 p.m. Eastern time.



Meanwhile, tickets are available via lottery for the final tapings of the show, staged at LA's Largo Theater. Go to Teamcoco.com/Tickets for details. Attendees will need to be fully vaccinated with proof, and wear masks, the network stipulates.

Airing weeknights at 11 p.m., Conan debuted on TBS in 2010. The cable show was created after O'Brien moved to the West Coast for a brief tenure as host of The Tonight Show, which saw him both succeed, and then shortly thereafter be replaced by, Jay Leno.

O'Brien will continue his acclaimed Conan Without Borders travelogue show for TBS, the network previously announced, and he'll also develop new shows for HBO Max. "In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career," O'Brien joked at the time: "'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.'"

