Nike unveils customizable Pride collection celebrating many LGBTQIA+ orientations

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 1:48 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Just in time for Pride Month, Nike has introduced its 2021 Be True collection that puts sport and radical inclusivity together.

The athletic brand's latest launch, coming June 15, includes four footwear styles that come with nine velcro LGBTQIA+ flags that represent a wide spectrum of diverse backgrounds and orientations. These flags are customizable and can be attached to this year's lineup of styles.

Nike's Blazer ’77 Low, the Air Max Pre Day, the All Out Utility Slide and the Infinity React Run 2 shoes are featured within the launch, and each pair has vibrant bright hues.

The Be True Collection campaign also highlights Nike brand ambassador Gia Parr, who made headlines and inspired many after announcing her transition to her middle school in 2018.

She reflected in a Nike post on her past experience and her coming-out story.

Gia elaborated on the build-up from telling her parents, family and eventually her entire school.

Now, she proudly stands as an advocate for several organizations and campaigns ,such as GenderCool, that highlight the stories of transgender and non-binary youth.

"The way I advocate doesn't really vary from group to group," Gia said. "For me, it doesn't really matter whether or not they have a rich history or if it's a fairly new program."

She continued, "Even in sports, I view it through the lens of community, not competition. I want to bring my energy through my story and hope that I can educate and inspire people. Everyone can add to that bigger energy by telling their story."

In addition to the Be True shoe collection starring Gia, Nike has partnered with national and local organizations, such as the Human Rights Campaign, that are on the front lines of advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Like Nike, several other companies have also used their brand platforms to create unique Pride-themed offerings that give back during this celebratory time.

