Judson Road reopens Sunday; McCann Road lanes to close

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm

LONGVIEW — Judson Road between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place in Longview will fully reopen to traffic Sunday evening, June 13. Meanwhile, McCann Road between Glencrest Lane and Lehigh Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction, according to a city news release. Traffic on McCann Road will initially be routed into the two west-most lanes – next to Town Lake Village and New Hupei Chinese Restaurant. Additionally, barriers will prohibit entering or exiting the intersection of Spur 63 and McCann Road – next to Electric Cowboy and Lone Star Ice House. Access to all area businesses will be available throughout the project. Click here for more information.

