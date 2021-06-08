Today is Tuesday June 08, 2021

Athens mayor pro tem promoted to acting mayor after Montgomery’s resignation

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 12:33 pm
Athens mayor pro tem promoted to acting mayor after Montgomery’s resignationATHENS — The Athens City Council Tuesday accepted the resignation of Mayor James Montgomery (pictured) after his arrest last week for online solicitation of a minor. According to our news partner KETK, the council called a special session after his arrest and promoted Mayor Pro Tem Toni Clay to acting mayor. Montgomery was arrested Thursday as part of a sting in Longview. He remains free on $300,000 bond.

