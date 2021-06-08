Workforce Solutions East Texas to reopen centers fully to the public

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 11:56 am

EAST TEXAS — Workforce Solutions East Texas announces its workforce centers will fully open to the public and no longer require an appointment starting June 14. WSET has primarily served clients virtually throughout COVID-19 and began offering in-person services by appointment in June 2020. The centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Longview Workforce Center has moved recently and is temporarily operating in a mobile center parked at the Kilgore College-Longview campus. Assistance is available to veterans, individuals with disabilities, and people who have been dislocated from a job. Details on workforce center locations and service hours can be viewed here.

