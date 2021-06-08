Severe storms move through East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 12:13 pm

EAST TEXAS — Severe storms moved through East Texas Tuesday morning, prompting at least two tornado warnings, according to out news partner KETK. At least one tornado hit the Tyler area. According to a news release from the city of Tyler, about 25 children aged 9-16 were participating in a soccer camp at Lindsey Park when they were rushed off the fields into the park restrooms as the twister was seen heading straight to the soccer fields. Lindsey Park Crew Leader Dorean Lindsey said his team spotted the tornado and began working to get the children and coaches off the field and into the restrooms, where they could take cover.

Officials say the group stayed in the restrooms for about 15 minutes until it was safe to leave. The camp was cancelled for the rest of the day. Parents came to pick up their children. Damage at the park is minor and consists of tipped over bleachers, torn soccer goals, about five uprooted and downed trees, and a goal post that was blown over, according to the news release. No injuries were reported.

Meantime, thousands lost power around the East Texas area. Crews were working to get things back to normal. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

