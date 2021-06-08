Jesse Tyler Ferguson issues reminder to fans after getting “a bit of skin cancer” removed

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spreading awareness about getting your skin checked.

On Monday, the Modern Family star shared a health update and reminder to his 2.9 million Instagram followers about the importance of taking measures to protect your skin.

"Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me," the redheaded actor wrote before revealing, "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine."

"And, wear sunscreen," he added. "SPF 1000 for me."

