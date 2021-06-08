Man charged in Texas fatal crash won’t face death penalty

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 7:53 am

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty for a man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a van in northeast Texas, killing two young boys. Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Blaise Salazar is charged with two counts of capital murder for the Jan. 13 crash that killed 3-year-old James Crowley and 7-year-old Riley Burgess. A probable cause affidavit alleges that Salazar intentionally crashed his truck into a van because he was angry with his girlfriend. Salazar remains jailed on $5 million bond in Texarkana.

Go Back