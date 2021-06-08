Multiple major websites reporting outages worldwide

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2021 at 6:48 am

(NEW YORK) -- Multiple major websites have suffered simultaneous global outages early Tuesday morning as sites such as Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify have reported problems.

Other sites such as the British Government as well as news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, and the Financial Times are currently also facing outages.

Fastly, a cloud-based enterprise that supports a number of news websites, has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website.

Story developing...

