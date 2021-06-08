Officers kill man reported threatening hotel guests with gun

ROUND ROCK (AP) – Authorities in an Austin suburb say officers shot dead a man reported to be threatening hotel guests with a gun. Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks says a 911 caller reported the man entered the lobby of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Monday morning, pointed a handgun at people and asked, “Do you want to die?” Three officers found the armed man in the lobby. Banks wouldn’t say what prompted his officers to use deadly force, saying investigators will review the officers’ body-camera video. All three officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. Banks did not identify the officers or man they shot by name.

