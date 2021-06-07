Philadelphia 76ers’ Daryl Morey fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 7:40 pm

By ESPN.com

The NBA announced Monday evening that Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey posted last week about Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Morey, Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, was hit with the fine because it violated the league’s anti-tampering rules, which prohibit executives from talking about players on opposing teams. The league said the Sixers were fined as well due to Morey’s “conduct.”

Morey tweeted “join ’em” with a picture of an Instagram post by Curry about his brother, Seth, the starting shooting guard for the 76ers. Morey attempted to explain himself in a subsequent tweet, writing that he was “talking about the fact that we are thrilled [Seth Curry] is here with the @sixers — nothing else!”

Stephen Curry’s post about his brother came in the wake of Seth scoring a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 5 of Philadelphia’s first-round series with the Washington Wizards. The performance helped the Sixers close out the Wizards in five games while their superstar, Joel Embiid, was sidelined with a small tear in his right meniscus.

Embiid returned to the lineup Sunday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 39 points to go with nine rebounds in Atlanta’s 128-124 win at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Seth Curry, meanwhile, added another 21 points in 36 minutes and was Philadelphia’s second-leading scorer.

One of Morey’s first moves in his new role in Philadelphia, which he took over during the offseason after more than a decade running the Houston Rockets, was to trade Josh Richardson and a second-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Curry, who has developed into one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters.

His brother, meanwhile, led the NBA in scoring this season for the Warriors, after missing all but three games last season with a broken hand. Stephen Curry is eligible, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, to sign a four-year, $215.4 million extension this offseason to remain with Golden State.

