$5 million Lottery ticket sold in Longview

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 5:33 pm

AUSTIN — A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held June 5 was purchased at EZ Bee49 on S. Eastman Road in Longview. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-11-20-24-27-46). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes. As of late Monday afternoon, the prize had not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim it.

