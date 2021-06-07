Today is Monday June 07, 2021

$5 million Lottery ticket sold in Longview

million Lottery ticket sold in LongviewAUSTIN — A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held June 5 was purchased at EZ Bee49 on S. Eastman Road in Longview. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-11-20-24-27-46). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes. As of late Monday afternoon, the prize had not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim it.

