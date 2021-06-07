Officials: Off-duty Texas deputy kills knife-wielding man

NEEDVILLE (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say an off-duty Houston-area deputy shot and killed a knife-wielding man during a private event at a fraternal lodge. In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was working security when the incident happened Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Needville. The deputy, said to be a veteran sergeant with the sheriff’s office, encountered a 24-year-old knife-wielding man involved in a disturbance with others attending the event. According to the statement, the deputy shot the man when he wouldn’t drop the knife and continued his assaults.

