School bus crash case sent back to grand jury

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 3:55 pm

ATHENS — The case of an Athens ISD bus driver charged for the death of a child is headed back to a grand jury. According to our news partner KETK, 80-year-old John Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the January 2019 crash with a train. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres. The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now prosecuting the case after the Henderson County DA’S office recused itself, citing a “conflict of interest.” Prosecutors announced that they would be sending the case back to the grand jury in July because they were not happy with the language of the indictments. 392nd District Judge Scott McKee set a status hearing date of August 5.

