East Texas power outages

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 2:56 pm

EAST TEXAS — Thousands lost power in East Texas Monday as storms passed through the area. According to our news partner KETK, at mid-afternoon, Van Zandt and Harrison counties were the hardest hit, with many more outages spread around the region. Crews were working to get things back to normal. Rain chances continue at least through Tuesday, with a flash flood watch covering much of the area.

