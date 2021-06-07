Acting principal named for Tyler Legacy

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 2:35 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD has appointed an acting principal for Tyler Legacy High School after the resignation of former principal Dr. Daniel Crawford. According to our news partner KETK, Gary Brown will serve until an interim or permanent replacement is selected. He was the principal of Tyler Legacy from 2012-2016 before moving to his job as executive director of college and career at TISD, which he has held five years. The position of principal was opened after Crawford resigned amid an investigation into a “powdery white substance” found in his home last week. That investigation continues.

Go Back