‘Fast 9’ will get beach bow at Cannes Film Festival

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 1:02 pm

Universal Pictures

The "planetary blockbuster" organizers of the Cannes Film Festival hinted they'd be debuting turns out to be the ninth Fast and Furious film, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The movie is set to open on July 14 in France, but will take center stage at a beachfront screening at the historic festival.

Variety reports the movie's stars, including Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, are not expected to attend, but Universal Pictures wouldn't confirm that detail.

While travel restrictions are being eased in France ahead of Cannes, it's likely the pandemic could have something to do with the cast members' plans. A debut of a big Hollywood film like F9 at the event would normally be accompanied by lots of star power.

While Fast 9 won't debut in the U.S. until June 25, it already has revved its engines worldwide to the tune of more than $250 million and counting.

