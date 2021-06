Part of I-20 closed in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 12:41 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Both I-20 eastbound mainlanes are closed due to an overturned dump truck near FM 16 in Van and Mile Marker 536. TxDOT says this is in the vicinity of the Safety Rest Area. Traffic is being detoured. Visit this link for road for updates. Caution is advised.

