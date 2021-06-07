Tyler man arrested on sex trafficking charge

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 12:34 pm

TYLER — The Human Trafficking Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office announced an arrest made in Smith County last week. According to a news release, Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 25, of Tyler was arrested June 3 for continuous trafficking of a person. Officials say Johnson was arrested after he was found with a minor who was believed to be a victim of domestic sex trafficking. According to authorities, the investigation confirmed that Johnson had been sex trafficking the minor, and Johnson was transported to the Smith County Jail. The arrest was made in a joint operation with the United States Marshal’s Task Force in Tyler.

