TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 11:14 am

TYLER — TxDOT is planning more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Seal coat operations continue around the district. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations. Click here for the full district-wide rundown.

