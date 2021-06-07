Moped rider killed, car’s driver arrested in Las Vegas crash

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 8:38 am

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A moped rider was struck and killed in a suspected DUI crash just west of the Las Vegas Strip and the driver of the sports car who hit him at a high rate of speed was taken into custody. Police are withholding the name of the 58-year-old victim from Las Vegas who was declared dead at the scene at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday near West Russell Road and Rogers Street. Police say a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan was traveling west on West Russell Road when it collided with the rear of the moped. Police say the driver, a 32-year-old man from El Paso, Texas, “displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.”

