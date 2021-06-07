Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2021 at 8:38 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — Simone Biles looks ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old easily captured her record seventh U.S. national title, beating runner-up Sunisa Lee by nearly five points. Biles posted the top score on three of the four events, looking far crisper during the finals than she did during the preliminaries. Jordan Chiles was third followed by Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong. The meet is the final one before the Olympic trials in St. Louis in late July.

