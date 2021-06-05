Terry Stotts and Blazers agree to part ways

(PORTLAND, Ore) -- The Portland Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts have agreed to mutually part ways on Friday after nine seasons as the head coach. Stotts had one guaranteed year left on a multiyear contract extension he signed following the 2018-2019 season, after leading the team to its first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2000 according to ESPN. They would get swept by the eventual NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

The move comes following their first round exit to the Denver Nuggets in six games. Stotts coached the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances, and leaves as the franchises second most winningest coach behind Jack Ramsay, who coached the lone-championship team in 1977.

"I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons," president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it's in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction.

💯 percent ... I will miss him. https://t.co/yoZNdY625W — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 5, 2021

ESPN sources say potential candidates for the vacancy are current ESPN NBA Analyst and former Knicks and Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, and Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard.

