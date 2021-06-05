Houston furniture store’s new truck to help during flooding

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2021 at 9:41 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston furniture store owner who’s rescued and sheltered people at his business during past flooding events, including Hurricane Harvey, has some new equipment that will let him help even more residents whenever the next big storm hits. On Thursday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, unveiled a new high-water rescue truck that his team will be able to use to rescue Houston residents during severe weather and flooding, according to Houston TV station KTRK. McIngvale and his team have previously used company trucks to rescue residents and bring them back to his furniture store’s showroom in north Houston, which he’s opened as a shelter during prior natural disasters, including Harvey in 2017 and February’s deadly winter storm.

