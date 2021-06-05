200 Smith County families receive aid through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2021 at 8:38 am

SMITH COUNTY-The Smith County Commissioners Court announced that 276 families have received funds through the Smith County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. According to our news partner KETK, People Attempting to Help (PATH) has coordinated the efforts to assist residents, according to county officials. The county initially received $7,032,829 from the U.S. Treasury for rental and utility assistance for people who were impacted by COVID-19. Qualifying applications must meet annual income limits, must have been impacted by COVID-19 and have housing instability. Applicants will be required to provide necessary documentation to PATH for eligibility.

Go Back