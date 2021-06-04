Carrie Ann Inaba says she will return to ‘The Talk’ “when the time is right”

After announcing in April that she would be stepping away from The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba hinted Wednesday that a return is on the horizon.

Speaking from a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Inaba, 53, took to her Instagram stories to give fans an update on her health. According to Us Weekly, the television personality expressed, "I'm feeling so good, feeling better by the day."

"Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain. I'm on the road to recovery and I'm extremely grateful," Inaba added, crediting her progress to doing energy work with healers.

With fans pressing her about when they can expect her return to The Talk, Inaba confessed that she does not "know the answer to that yet."

The Dancing with the Stars judge added she was "grateful" that executives allowed to step away to focus on her health.

"We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month," said Inaba. "I do miss everybody at The Talk and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right."

In April, the talk show host announced that she would be taking "a leave of absence... to focus on my wellbeing."

Inaba did not disclose what health condition triggered her hiatus.

