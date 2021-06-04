Jared Bell, from Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake and Josh’, indicted for alleged crimes involving a minor

Jared Drake Bell, the 34-year-old former co-star of Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, was indicted by a Cleveland grand jury on Thursday on charges of endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Cuyahoga County prosecutors confirmed.

The charges stem from his interaction with a then-15-year-old girl in December of 2017, ABC News has learned.

According to the prosecutors, the alleged victim had established a relationship with Bell several years prior to their meeting in person at 2017 at one of his concerts. At a nightclub after they met, "Bell violated his duty of care," and, "in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim," prosecutors say.

Bell is also accused of sending the alleged victim inappropriate messages on social media. The victim reportedly filed a report with her local police department in October of 2018.

The "endangering children" charge is a 4th degree felony, while the other charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Bell, who goes by the name Jared Campana, entered a not guilty plea to both charges, and was released after posting $2,500 bond.



The local ABC News affiliate WEWS-TV reports a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for June 17 at 9 a.m. in Cuyahoga County.

