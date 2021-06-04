Tyler Legacy principal resigns over “powdery white substance”

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 4:25 pm

TYLER — The principal of Tyler Legacy High School has resigned amid an investigation into a “powdery white substance” found at his home earlier this week. Tyler Police told our news partner KETK emergency personnel were called early Thursday morning to the home of Dr. Daniel Crawford. According to the incident report, officials found less than a gram of the substance. It has not been clarified what that substance was. At last report, police said Crawford had not been arrested, but there is an ongoing investigation and the incident report describes the crime as “possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1.” According to a Friday statement from TISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, “Today, the district expected the resignation of Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Daniel C. Crawford. The district will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy.”

