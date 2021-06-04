How to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse, 1st visible in US since 2017

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 3:24 pm

iStock/sankai

(NEW YORK) -- A stunning annular solar eclipse will illuminate the sky, appearing as an ominous ring of fiery, glowing light in some parts of the world next week.

The spectacle, called the "ring of fire" solar eclipse, will be visible for many people around sunrise on June 10 and will visible in northeastern North America, as well as northern regions of Europe and Asia.

In a solar eclipse, the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun's light. In annular solar eclipses, the moon isn't close enough to Earth to fully cover the sun, leaving a ring of orange sunlight around the moon.

Onlookers in Canada, Greenland and northern Russia will have a front row seat to the ring-shaped wonder. Meanwhile, viewers in the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. should look east to observe the partial solar eclipse that will take the shape of a crescent sun, according to NASA. In the U.S., the eclipse will occur before, during, and shortly after sunrise.

The eclipse will start at 4:12 a.m. ET and will end at 9:11 a.m. ET in the northeastern U.S. The time of maximum eclipse varies by location, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

In New York, the eclipse will begin at 4:41 a.m. ET, with a maximum eclipse around 5:35 a.m., per NASA data.

Astronomers have emphasized that while it's safe to view this eclipse, do so only by using eye protection such as "eclipse glasses" or a solar filter.

This will be the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 2017, when a total solar eclipse dazzled the nation.

Sky gazers were left in awe by the "Super Flower Blood Moon" last month. It was the second super moon of the season and happened at the same time as a lunar eclipse. During that event, the moon had a reddish hue and appeared brighter and larger than usual.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back