Dwayne Johnson to produce action thriller starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Gloria Reuben joins ‘The First Lady’ and more

Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will executive produce and star in a new Warner Bros. action thriller, Emergency Contact.

According to Deadline, Dwayne Johnson has signed on as executive producer under his production banner, Seven Bucks, alongside Beau Flynn's Flynn Pictures.

Deadline also has learned that actress Gloria Reuben has landed new roles in two upcoming projects.

In The First Lady, Showtime's limited series about women in the White House, Reuben will portray former President Barack Obama's senior advisor, Valerie June Jarrett. The series also stars Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Viola Davis portraying the first Black First lady, Michelle Obama.

In addition, Reuben may have a leading role in Firestarter, a new film adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novel about "a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon," according to Deadline's description. The first movie based on the book, which starred Drew Barrymore, was released in 1984.

And lastly, ET Online has exclusively shared the trailer for the new series, BET Presents The Encore, featuring R&B singer Nivea and eight other female artists from the 1990s and 2000s.

The series also stars Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day, Shamari DeVoe from Blaque, 702's Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Grinstead, Felisha and Fallon King from Cherish, and Total's Pamela Long, who all work together to form the ultimate R&B supergroup.

Fans will be able to watch the ladies work together to record a new album and learn new choreography -- all within 30 days and while living under the same house.

BET Presents The Encore premieres Wednesday, June 9, at 10 p.m. ET on BET.

