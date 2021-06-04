Former ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ star Josh Duhamel posts a shirtless revenge body snap after being “dumped by Netflix”

STEVE WILKIE/NETFLIX © 2021

After his show Jupiter's Legacy was cancelled by the streaming service, Josh Duhamel posted a superheroically-buff shirtless picture to his Instagram.

"When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there..." he captioned it.

In the snap, Duhamel is shown wearing his white wig and beard from his aging superhero character Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, hence his hashtag "#sexysantasummer."

As previously reported, the streaming service pulled the plug on the critically-panned superhero saga, but is developing an anime spin-off of sorts from Jupiter's Legacy's comics creator Mark Millar called Supercrooks.

