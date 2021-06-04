ETBU takes on new role with Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University has announced a new partnership with the Cargill family to help facilitate the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship program. Jerry and Jack Cargill founded the scholarship to honor their mother, Polly Cargill, and support nursing students, according to an ETBU news release. Since its inception 19 years ago, the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship has provided financial aid to 60 nursing students from schools across the East Texas region, including East Texas Baptist.

