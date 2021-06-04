Today is Friday June 04, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement
Advertisement

ETBU takes on new role with Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 2:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University has announced a new partnership with the Cargill family to help facilitate the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship program. Jerry and Jack Cargill founded the scholarship to honor their mother, Polly Cargill, and support nursing students, according to an ETBU news release. Since its inception 19 years ago, the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship has provided financial aid to 60 nursing students from schools across the East Texas region, including East Texas Baptist.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement