France drops quarantine requirement for vaccinated visitors, just in time for the Cannes Film Festival

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 2:03 pm

What a difference a year makes. While last year's Cannes Film Festival was cancelled due to pandemic, this year's 74th annual event will not only take place, but visitors won't have to quarantine before taking part in the fun.

That is, if you're vaccinated.

The decision was made by the French government, according to the news agency Garda. The country announced it will ease its quarantine restrictions for vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the U.K. starting June 9. The festival begins July 6, and visitors from the U.K. and the U.S. make up a majority of the attendees. The country is also easing capacity restrictions for large venues in time for the festivities.

France's new relaxed rules state a visitor will have to show proof of vaccination, confirmed with its new digital "health pass" -- essentially a vaccination passport. Even if you're vaccinated, and have that proof, however, you'll still have to pass a COVID-19 test on arrival.

Visitors from the U.S. and U.K. who aren't vaccinated must test negative before they self-isolate for a week. The U.K. is currently grappling with the so-called Indian variant of the disease, so travelers from there have to produce additional paperwork with "compelling" reasons as to why they're visiting the country.

