Donnie Yen to star alongside Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick 4’

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 2:03 pm

Photo courtesy Bullet Films

International superstar and martial artist Donnie Yen has jumped into the fight for John Wick 4.

Lionsgate has announced that Yen, who showed off his skills as the blind fighter Chirrut in Rogue One: A Star Wars story, will play an "old friend" of Keanu Reeves' titular hitman in the blockbuster franchise's fourth installment.

Stuntman-turned John Wick series director Chad Stahelski will again be calling the shots on the fourth adventure.

Yen, a veteran of action franchises including Ip Man, will play a character who shares with Wick "his same history and many of the same enemies," according to Lionsgate.

In a statement, Stahelski said, "We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise," adding, "I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

The filmmakers previously announced they tapped Japanese-British "STFU" singer Rina Sawayama in a lead role, her first big-screen acting job.

The Wick franchise has made more than a half billion dollars worldwide. Its most recent installment, 2019's John Wick Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, which also starred Oscar-winner Halle Berry, earning a franchise-best $325 million globally.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back