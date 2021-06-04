Tyler plans Bee Day, library storytimes

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 1:45 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is planning a couple of fun and educational activities. Keep Tyler Beautiful invites the community to Bee Day in the Garden for the Grand Opening of the Honey Bee Observation Hive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26, at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. The celebration includes activities for children, honey vendors, face painters, local food trucks, and educational workshops. And Tyler Public Library will resume in-person storytime for children on June 22. Storytimes are geared for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers and feature reading, singing, and other activities. To learn more, click here and scroll down to “Tyler News.”

