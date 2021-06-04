New executive director at Discovery Science Place

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 12:49 pm

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler recently appointed Lacie Ballinger as the new executive director of the Discovery Science Place. Ballinger was most recently director of collections and exhibits for the Tallahassee Museum in Florida. Other museum experience includes 10 years as the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History collections manager and eight years as the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza concept development and collections coordinator. The Discovery Science Place is a non-profit science museum in downtown Tyler that operates in partnership with UT-Tyler.

