Gregg County officials seek missing teen

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 10:41 am

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old, said to be a runaway. Officials say Gracelyn Elaine Lachney has her hair dyed black and is 5’6″ tall, with a medium build. She was last seen in the Kilgore/Liberty City area. You’re asked to contact local law enforcement if you have any information on her whereabouts.

