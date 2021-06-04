‘Mission: Impossible 7’ production stalled after positive COVID-19 test

Mission: Impossible 7 was forced to pause filming in the U.K. after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

Production on the Tom Cruise sequel will shut down for 14 days while those involved self-quarantine.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” read a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

This is just the latest in a series of pandemic-related delays for the film. Like many other productions, Mission: Impossible 7 was shut down back in February as a result of the pandemic.

In December, a video of Cruise blasting crew members for reportedly standing too close together went viral. The actor had lambasted the team for disregarding COVID-19 safety protocols.

The seventh Mission: Impossible film is slated to open May 27, 2022.

