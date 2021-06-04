Avengers assemble! Disneyland’s Avengers Campus opens today

After its opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotly anticipated Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure park at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, opens today.

The new attraction puts fans right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with movie-accurate re-creations of locations as seen in Doctor Strange and other films, as well as its first new attraction, the interactive WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Tom Holland was tapped to help bring the 3-D experience to life.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie, and Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, took a tour before the opening, and according to the press materials provided, here were their impressions.

"It's pretty amazing," Mackie said. As for seeing his alter-ego with guests, he added that he also was thrilled "to see him in...a theme park where kids can come and enjoy him as a character instead of a figment in a movie or a show."

Rudd said, "I'm giddy...Somebody said it's the closest thing to actually being on set, but it actually is cooler than on set..."

The details thrilled Feige, who noted, "You don't know what character is going to come around the corner, and at any point Spider-Man swinging above your head, it's the immersion into our world that is really what's exciting."

Feige hinted at never-before seen tech that was co-created with the engineering wizardry of the late Grant Imahara. The Mythbusters veteran helped design bleeding-edge-tech acrobatic robot Spidey "stuntmen" that swing and tumble over the heads of park visitors.

The Avengers Campus also features the Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT attraction, the Ant-Man-themed Pym Test Kitchen food court, and many more surprises.

