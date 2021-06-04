Athens mayor arrested in Gregg County for online solicitation of minor

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 7:58 am

GREGG COUNTY — The mayor of Athens, James Monte Montgomery, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, he’s charged with online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. His bond was set at $300,000 surety with conditions and bonded out a short time later. Montgomery, 63, was detained by the Longview Police. According to the city of Athens website, Montgomery is serving a term from 2021 to 2023.

