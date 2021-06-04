Body of newborn baby found in Houston-area portable toilet

Posted/updated on: June 4, 2021 at 4:37 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say the body of a newborn baby has been found in a portable toilet at a Houston-area riverside park. Maj. Susan Cotter of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said workers emptying the chemical toilet found the body Thursday. She said the umbilical cord was still attached to the body and the baby appeared full term. She said workers had last emptied the toilet about 9:30 a.m. Monday. An autopsy will be conducted. Cotter urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

