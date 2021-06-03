18-year-old dies after being electrocuted in West Texas lake

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2021 at 5:33 pm

CLYDE (AP) – A recent high school graduate is dead after he was electrocuted in a West Texas lake. Police say 18-year-old Trevor Cate was shocked and sank into the Clyde Lake waters Wednesday night when a sailboat being pulled to shore struck a power line, sending a charge into the lake waters. Lake staff cut the power to the line, found Cate, pulled him to shore, and began resuscitation efforts. Clyde police say Cate died Thursday morning in an Abilene hospital.

