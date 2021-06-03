The truth slithers out.

Dr. Anthony Fauci – head of the U.S. Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases and the highest paid of all 2.1 million federal employees – has an email problem. His emails from early 2020 – which is to say the period immediately leading up to the COVID lockdowns that tanked the economy, put millions out of work and permanently hobbled the education of an entire generation of school children – have been made public.

Via the Freedom of Information Act, we can now see what Dr. Fauci was saying in private and compare that to what he was saying in public. It is not a flattering comparison.

Perhaps the most troubling revelation is the fact that Dr. Fauci was funding through an intermediary agency – read: cutout – what is called “gain of function” research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – a.k.a. the “Wuhan lab.” Gain of function is a fancy way of saying “engineering” – the purpose being to increase the virulence and transmissibility of a pathogen.

What this means is that it is very probable that Dr. Fauci has known from the jump that the COVID-19 virus was likely created using American taxpayer dollars.

And he lied about it.

Under oath.

Also, if you will recall, it was about this time last year that Dr. Fauci was at great pains to tell us that the COVID virus began infecting and killing humans as a result of a “species jump” from animals. He went out of his way to distance the virus from the Chinese lab located in Wuhan, ground zero of the pandemic. So effective was Fauci in that disinformation effort (and let’s be fair, the media was helping every step of the way) that among the emails in this just-released trove is one from Peter Daszak, the head of the nonprofit group using grant money from Fauci’s agency to fund research at the Wuhan lab (i.e. the ‘cutout’), thanking Dr. Fauci for his efforts.

Ah, there’s more.

In an email exchange with Ezekiel Emanuel – brother of Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel and current member of the Presidential COVID Advisory Board – Fauci said that the masks that he has been insisting that we wear don’t really do anything. Yet in sworn testimony before a House committee in March, he vehemently insisted that masks are vitally essential.

Many like me began disliking and distrusting Anthony Fauci very early on. In this line of work, you develop skill in spotting what we inelegantly call (and please forgive the expression) a “media whore.” Tony Fauci is the very embodiment of that unflattering moniker.

With the help of the media, Tony Fauci was raised from relative obscurity to national demigod. He had power he never dreamed of. And we should note that one such power was to promote policy that would damage a president seeking reelection that he, Fauci didn’t like.

All through the COVID pandemic we were told to “trust the science.” Question: Why would we trust the science if we can’t trust the scientists?

