Cornyn addresses energy summit

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2021 at 4:50 pm

TYLER — Senator John Cornyn keynotes the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit and holds a press conference afterwards. One key topic: the electricity grid in the face of February’s Arctic blast — and recent cyber attacks. Cornyn said, “I don’t think we’re any more prepared for cyber attacks on our grid than we were for this extremely cold weather — and we better wake up, and we better pay attention and fix that, because our grid is critical infrastructure; it’s national security.”

Cornyn also acknowledged the need for alternative energy sources — but not at the expense of oil and gas. He told media, “In Texas, for example, there are many jobs that depend on the oil and gas industry — and…matter of fact, President Trump did very well in South Texas among Hispanic voters because they were worried about the Green New Deal and the threat to their jobs — banning fracking and things like that.” Cornyn also said other countries depend on a strong American oil and gas sector.

