Drive-thru produce distribution set for Friday

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2021 at 4:20 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday from 10 a.m. till noon at Lindsey Park in Tyler, with free fruits and vegetables given out to families. The event is open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. The food bank reminds you this is a drive-thru distribution and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle.

