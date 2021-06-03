New federal standard will make infant sleeping products safer

(BETHESDA, Md.) -- A new standard will ensure a safe sleeping environment for infants.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) approved a new federal rule for infant sleep products that will go into effect in 2022. Products will need to be tested to confirm that the angle of the sleeping surface is 10 degrees or lower and that they comply with the CPSC's Safety Standard for Bassinets and Cradles.

“Any product intended or marketed for infant sleep must meet a federal safety standard -- a requirement that does not exist today,” a CPSC release stated.

"It shifts responsibility to manufacturers to assist parents who want to bed-share, by requiring them to produce only products that are safe to do so," it added.

The goal is to “eliminate potentially hazardous sleep products in the marketplace that do not currently meet a CPSC mandatory standard for infant sleep, such as inclined sleepers, travel and compact bassinets, and in-bed sleepers, which have been linked to dozens of infant deaths.”

The CSPC is aware of 254 incidents -- 21 fatalities -- related to infant sleep products between January 2019 and December 2020.

A number of inclined sleep products, such as the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper and Grace Little Lounger Rocking Seat, have been recalled due to reports of deaths. A design fault in such products has resulted in infants falling out, asphyxiation, respiratory issues and the development of physical deformations, the CPSC said.

The CPSC expects to review federal safety standards for crib bumpers and crib mattresses later this year.

