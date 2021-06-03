TSA pre-enrollment available at Tyler airport

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2021 at 11:57 am

TYLER — The TSA Pre✓ mobile enrollment center will be at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in the commercial terminal building from July 12 through July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a city of Tyler news release. Travelers interested in TSA Pre✓ can now schedule their in-person appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center. Before applying, be sure to visit here for full details. TSA Pre✓ is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience, according to the release. Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

