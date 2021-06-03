David Harbour sneaks new ‘Black Widow’ peek, shows off his “Communist Santa” action figure on Kimmel

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2021 at 11:44 am

Marvel Studios

Black Widow star David Harbour gave a peek of the anticipated and pandemic-delayed film on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, and also proudly talked about the action figure for his character, Red Guardian.

The clip was a slightly longer scene of one initially glimpsed last year, when the film was to debut in theaters: Harbour's character Alexei Shostakov reuniting around the table with his "family" of assassins, including Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and Rachel Weisz' Melina Vostokoff.

Harbour explained to Kimmel that his Red Guardian is "kind of" like the Soviets' answer to Captain America. "A lot less in shape, but a lot more hirsute," he jests. "That nice thick beard offsets that big belly."

"He's like a Communist Santa," Harbor jokes.

Interestingly, Harbour seemed to intimate that lifelong Marvel fan Kimmel will appear in a future MCU film. "I can't really talk about that," Kimmel said, seemingly embarrassed, ever after Harbour deflected his own comment.

"They get upset if I talk about any of that stuff, so for the record, I say, 'No comment,'" Jimmy said.

Stranger Things vet Harbour also debuted a spoof trailer he was in, in which he played an inspirational teacher whose wisdom was undone by Zoom classes -- especially the mute button and filters.

Black Widow debuts in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access July 9. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back