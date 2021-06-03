Tyler police search for suspect in homicide investigation

June 3, 2021

TYLER — A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a murder investigation. Tyler Police detectives obtained a capital murder warrant on Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27. Officials say they believe Scroggins in still in the East Texas area and should be considered armed and dangerous. He currently has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin. On May 13, Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, was found fatally shot at a home on Crosby Street. Zaccheus Dunn, a 23-year old from Tyler, has been arrested as a suspect in this case and remains in the Smith County Jail on a Capital Murder charge. Anyone with information on Scroggins’ whereabouts, or with additional information in this case, is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).

