Widow of Kansas man killed in Evergy accident wins lawsuit

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2021 at 4:42 am

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Texas jury has awarded $222 million to the widow of a man who was killed in an accident at Evergy’s Jeffrey Energy Center power plant in Kansas. The jury found Team Industrial Services, a Texas-based subcontractor for what was then called Westar Energy, was 90% responsible for the death of Jesse Henson, of Manhattan. Henson and a co-worker, Damien Burchett, of Overbrook, were burned alive by steam at the plant near St. Marys in June 2018. Westar, which is now called Evergy, was found to be 10% responsible. The men were engulfed by hot steam while checking on a loss of power. Burchett’s relatives have filed a separate lawsuit.

Go Back